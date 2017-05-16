Boater missing on Cross Lake; search to resume after sunup

Shreveport authorities plan to resume searching for a lost boater at first light Wednesday.

Family members of the 77-year-old man notified police about 9 p.m. Tuesday that they found his truck and trailer at a boat launch on Cross Lake.

There was no sign of the fisherman and his boat, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Soon after, members of police's Cross Lake Patrol reported finding the man's boat.

