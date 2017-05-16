Shreveport Aquarium job fairs set Thursday, Saturday, Sunday

Shreveport Aquarium has job fairs scheduled May 18, May 20 and May 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Aquarium will hold job fairs this week for positions at the riverfront venue and its S A L T Restaurant.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The job fairs will be held between Bon Temps and Artipsy in the Red River District under the Texas Street bridge in downtown Shreveport.

Those who plan to participate must register beforehand by clicking here.

You will be given a choice of the days and times available.

Entry to the job fairs will be monitored.

Aquarium officials also encourage participants to

arrive at their appointed time, be prepared to ask any questions they may have, and, bring a resume if they have one.

You can learn more about the jobs that are available by clicking here..

Participants need to return their applications at the end of their visit to their assigned job fair.

Selected applicants will advance to a group interview the week of May 31.

Those who pass that round then will be interviewed individually.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.