Aquarium officials to be looking for enthusiasm at their job fairs

Shreveport Aquarium officials say job fairs will be held during the last two weeks of this month.

Shreveport Aquarium needs 45 worker and will hold job fairs the last two weeks of May, officials said. (Source: Shreveportaquarium.com)

Shreveport Aquarium has job fairs scheduled May 18, May 20 and May 21. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Aquarium will hold job fairs this week for positions at the riverfront venue and S A L T, its on-site restaurant.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The job fairs will be held between Bon Temps and Artipsy in the Red River District under the Texas Street bridge in downtown Shreveport.

Those who plan to participate must register beforehand by clicking here.

You will be given a choice of the days and times available.

Aquarium officials hope to see big turnouts from enthusiastic people and want the experience to be fun, said Adrea Gibbs, managing director of Planet Aqua Group, the company that will own and operate the venue.

"Our whole goal is to bust the box in terms of how people hire. So we're looking for people who are enthusiastic, who are engaged, who are interested in learning, who are interested in educating others, regardless of what their position is," Gibbs said.

"So it could be a porter or maintenance, but the expectation is that they're still going to have a good grasp of what we do at the aquarium."

The company also is looking to fill service industry jobs at its restaurant, which will open first.

The aquarium is expected to open late this summer.

Entry to the job fairs will be monitored.

Aquarium officials also encourage participants to

arrive at their appointed time, be prepared to ask any questions they may have, and, bring a resume if they have one.

You can learn more about the jobs that are available by clicking here..

Participants need to return their applications at the end of their visit to their assigned job fair.

Selected applicants will advance to a group interview the week of May 31.

Those who pass that round then will be interviewed individually.

Shreveport Aquarium is expected to open its doors at the end of the summer.

