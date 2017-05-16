Police arrest 1, seek another over shootings that wounded 2

Shreveport police say they confiscated drugs and drug paraphernalia after a shooting on Smitherman Drive the evening of May 16 sent two people to a hospital. Police K-9s were searching for two others who ran away. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

BOOKED: Jayden Boyd, 17, of the 9000 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport, two counts of attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

One person is in custody and another still is being sought in connection with shooting in south Shreveport that sent two teenagers to a hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds.

A 16-year-old was shot in the face and a 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to his upper body in the altercation at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday on Smitherman Drive between Stratmore and Galway drives, authorities said.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Jayden Boyd, of the 9000 block of Youree Drive, on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives think all four were in a vehicle when the shootings occurred.

Evidence and information gathered thus far suggests the shootings likely were the result of a drug deal, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Investigators reportedly confiscated drug paraphernalia and large amounts of marijuana.

Boyd was arrested after a witness saw a male run from a secluded area near the scene of the shootings on Smitherman and get into an older-model Chevrolet truck.

Patrol officers caught up to the truck at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Valley View Drive and detained three people, including Boyd.

Investigators still are trying to identify and apprehend a second person in connection with the shootings, Hines said.

The wounded teens remain in serious but stable condition at University Health in Shreveport, authorities said.

Police urge anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

