2 people shot in Shreveport; police searching for 2 others

Two people have been taken to a hospital and two others are being sought after a shooting in south Shreveport.

It happened at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday on Smitherman Drive between Stratmore and Galway drives, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The two wounded people are being treated at University Health in Shreveport, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Meantime, he said, officers are using K-9s to look for two other people who fled on foot.

Investigators think the shootings were the result of a soured drug deal, Hines said.

Police confiscated illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia from the scene of the shootings, he added.

At one point, police had 16 units on the scene.

The Fire Department sent eight units to a medical emergency at the same location. Three remain at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

