Caddo School District workers to get a 5 percent pay increase

It was unanimously approved Tuesday evening by Caddo School Board members.

The action means a 5 percent increase across the board for all School District employees.

The raise was recommended by schools Supt. Lamar Goree after discussions with board members, staffers and members of employee and retiree groups, according to a letter April 25 to School Board members.

The raise is expected to cost the School District about $12.2 million.

That money, the recommendation states, is to come from:

a reduction in the MFP allocation to the child nutrition program;

an increase in Medicaid revenue related to transportation costs;

a reduction of staffing above board policy staffing formulas; and,

no increase in health care premiums for Fiscal Year 2017-18.

The goal of the recommendation was to help Caddo remain competitive with neighboring school districts plus maintain health care benefits at the current level for at least a year.

