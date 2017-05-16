Debut of community-policing effort met with joy, dismay

A woman, who did not want to be identified, says she was just one of many who received a parking ticket for something she says she could not control. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Liaisons with Shreveport's Community-Oriented Policing Bureau have started a 12-week effort to tackle quality-of-life concerns.

The officers are working to address residents' complaints such as "public works, streets and drainage, property standards, representatives from the mayor's office," police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

"It is truly a citywide effort to reassure the public that we're here and also follow up on crime."

The officers will patrol the city on bicycles during the 12 weeks.

The aim of stepping out of their police units is to help to build familiarity with residents, Willhite said.

"Being on these bicycles allows us a more intimate type of contact. We can drive by people 'Hey, how are you doing?" 'Good morning.'

"We want the community to know that we’re out here. We’re here to help, we want to help and here we are, let us help.”

Focusing much of one morning on the city's Mooretown neighborhood, the officers patrolled several streets including Melon and Clover streets and Broadway Avenue.

It was on Baxter Street where some residents say the police officers caused more problems than they solved.

"I don't see how coming out and issuing tickets are solving problems," one Mooretown resident said.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was just one of many who received a parking ticket for something she says she could not control.

"I was parked in front of my yard on the grass. But city workers were out working, and they're parked on the street. So I can't park on the street. They even block my driveway, so we have problems getting out the yard."

Several houses down, Gloria Fuller said it happened to her as well.

"I like what the police are doing in the neighborhood and everything. But they saw the construction; they should not have given us a ticket."

Fuller said the ticket she received was for $100.

That amount does not fit the crime, she said.

"I believe this is an unfair price for people parking on they lawn," Fuller stated.

"They were doing they job. Let's make sure we understand that they were doing their job," resident David Newton said.

"And if it's against the law to park in front of your yard, then they was doing they job. But the only thing I'm saying is there could have been some leniency on this particular situation."

Construction in the area has been going on for about two weeks.

Neighbors say the crews are working on a natural gas line.

In response to the tickets, Willhite said she and the other officers will go back to Mooretown and speak with residents.

