Teen accused of cruelty over death of dog doused with gas

Sophie, a Yorkshire terrier so named by a Webster animal rescue group, died after allegedly being doused with gasoline and suffering burns over 80 percent of her body. (Source: Michelle Benson Lewis)

A teenager is free on $15,000 bond after being arrested in connection with the death of a dog that had been doused with gasoline.

Carzavian Willis, 17, was released May 15 from Claiborne Parish Detention Center after being booked on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey confirmed.

The sheriff also said more arrests are possible.

Aggravated cruelty to animals is a felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison if convicted as charged.

The Yorkshire terrier, or Yorkie, died May 2 after being brought to a north Webster Parish animal rescue group.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.