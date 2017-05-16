Arrest made in shooting of 13-year-old Shreveport boy

Shreveport police are looking for a known suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Sunday night.

Shreveport police are looking for a known suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Sunday night.

Police believe a 13-year-old boy was shot at least twice in the 700 block of Browning Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have made an arrest in the shooting of a local teen over the weekend.

Kadamion Jackson, 19, is charged connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy who showed up at University Health just before 10 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to the back.

The boy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police were able to track the location of the shooting to a home in the 700 block of Browning St., where say Jackson was illegally in possession of a semi-automatic pistol that he mishandled and accidentally fired and struck the teen.

Police say they believe Jackson took the teen to the hospital and fled the area.

He was picked up on Interstate 20 in Claiborne Parish early Monday afternoon by Louisiana State Police after troopers spotted something that looked like it might be evidence of a crime might have been committed in his car.

Jackson was booked on a charge of illegal use of a weapon and is being held as a fugitive at the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition back to Shreveport. Bond has been set at $25,000.

