Initiative aims to combat illiteracy in NWLA through Little Free Libraries

Reading to a child at the Little Free Library at the Bossier Parish Health Unit

A local non-profit is stepping forward to lead a coalition in an initiative to combat childhood illiteracy in Northwest Louisiana.

Step Forward, established by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, is the non-profit organization’s response to their findings in a study assessing how prepared children are for school through careers after graduation.

The study, titled From Cradle to Career, found that many children in NWLA weren't ready for the some of the most important learning milestones.

Among the findings among children in early childhood, they say more than 50% 5-year-olds in Northwest Louisiana are not ready to start kindergarten and just under 58% of third graders don't meet the basic criteria in English for a student to finish the third grade.

"What we're doing is encouraging children to read and take books home that maybe wouldn't have an opportunity to get a book," said Mark Silva, a project volunteer with the Little Free Libraries.

"It's been shown that if they don't have good reading comprehension by the third grade, tnoeir chances of graduating goes down significantly," said Silva.

Children in low-income families often lack books at home. In order to combat this, Step Forward partnered with organizations across Northwest Louisiana to bring Little Free Libraries to public spaces. A child can go through the books, pick which ones they like and they can keep them. They don't have to replace them.

"We hope this will encourage moms to read with their kids while they're here and then hopefully go home with those books and read at home," said Dr. Martha Whyte, the regional Medical Director and Administrator for Public Health.

The books are donated through the Bossier Parish Library system and through a book drive with the Caddo District PTA.

So far, six libraries have been built by students at Caddo Career and Technology to house the books.

"Not everybody has the chance to build something like this,” said Parker Brunson, a junior with Caddo Career and Technology. “And seeing the kids use these, it's always a good thing to know we built those and made those for them."

The library at Bossier Parish Health Unit has been up for a month. So far, around 50 books have been taken home.

"Encouraging, because the children are so excited about it," said Kristin Kennedy, the community engagement librarian with Bossier Parish Libraries.

