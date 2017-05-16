Initiative aims to combat illiteracy in NWLA through Little Free Libraries

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >>
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.More >>
