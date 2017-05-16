Officials making improvements at Ford Park after concerns

A popular Shreveport park is receiving a bit more attention after a parent claimed that it was no longer safe for kids.

David Bush, says he is happy that Shreveport Parks and Recreation appears to be making changes.

The playground equipment was the big issue, with several pieces of the equipment either broken or missing and nails sticking out of boards.

Now that same equipment has been roped off with oranges barriers with signs that read "No public access beyond this point."

Bush says that some of the equipment has already been fixed. He also said that some of the brush and trash in the area has been cleaned up.

Russ Friedrich says he's been coming to Ford Park for 20 years and is happy to see some change.

"A lot of people don't take their kids down to the playground just because of some of the conditions of it," Friedrich said. "I still think the park is a great park for the city and everything and the facilities are great. It's just a little worn down from age and needs a little rejuvenation."

KSLA News 12 has reached out to SPAR for a comment.

