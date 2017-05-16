Shreveport police searching for missing woman

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly woman that went missing on Monday.

Irma Lee Byler, 69, of Morningsport was last seen leaving an apartment building in the 600 block of Euclid Street in a brown or gold pickup truck, according to a news release from Shreveport police.

Byler is 4'll" feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective A. White at either (318) 673-7025 or (318) 673-7020.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.