Forecast for the rest of the week: Unsettled weather ahead

Starting Wednesday we will find rapidly increasing moisture but slowly increasing rain chances for a number of days.

Tuesday and Friday look like the lowest chances as remnant heavy activity moves out of Texas and falls apart becoming isolated in nature as it reaches our area. Thursday will have a bit better chance of scattered rain and isolated thunder, especially in the afternoon.

It still will not be widespread rain and appears to pose no severe threat.

As we head into the weekend rain and a few storms should increase in coverage as a cold front moves rather slowly across the ArkLaTex. Moisture will be readily available, but it appears that we may not see a heavy rain event either day.

A few heavy downpours may occur, but the flooding threat appears to be low. While there could be a strong storm or two, the severe threat should not be elevated. Temperatures will fall from the mid to upper 80s mid-week to the low 80s by Sunday with a drop in morning lows, as well.

There may be some lingering showers and an outside chance of a rumble or two as we head into Monday.

Indications are that Tuesday could see a return to dry weather. There could certainly be changes in this outlook as this timeline spans 6 days. We will continue to monitor daily and make changes as needed. However, do be prepared to have at least some chance of rain during this time frame.

