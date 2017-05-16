Texarkana Texas police investigating fatal shooting

One man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Texarkana.

It happened right after midnight at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street, according to Texarkana Texas police.

Police say the man was 18-years-old and it is unknown how many times he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were inside the home during the incident, but at this time, no police have no suspect.

Police are interviewing witnesses at this time. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.