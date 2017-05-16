Texarkana Texas police identify man killed in shooting

One man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Texarkana after what police believe was an attempted robbery.

It happened just before midnight at a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street, according to a news release from Texarkana Texas police.

The body of Drake Griffith, 18, was found on the floor in one of the residence's bedrooms with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The residents that live at the home told police that Griffith came to the home to purchase drugs. While he was there, an unknown man knocked on the front door armed with a handgun and took one of the residents to the back of the home at gunpoint.

As the gunman and the resident entered the room where the transaction was taking place. Griffith struck the second resident in the head with an object and the two began to wrestle on the floor. The second resident was able to grab a handgun and shot Griffith several times.

The armed man the fled the scene.

The body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy. No charges have been filed in Griffith's death at this point.

One of the residents was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. He is being held at Bi-State Jail.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

