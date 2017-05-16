ETX homicide inquiry leads to arrest on unrelated charges

Joshua Cassidy, 37, one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

The investigation into a fatal shooting late Monday night in Texarkana, Texas, has led to the arrest of a man on unrelated charges.

Authorities say 37-year-old Joshua Cassidy has been charged with one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

Cassidy has been identified as a resident of a home in the 3500 block of Magnolia Street where a man was slain during an attempted robbery just before midnight Monday, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.

The body of Drake Griffith, 18, was found on the floor in one of the residence's bedrooms with several gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

People who live at the home told police that Griffith came to there to purchase drugs.

While there, they said, an unknown man who was armed with a handgun knocked on the front door and took one of the residents to the back of the home at gunpoint.

As the gunman and the resident entered the room where the transaction was taking place. Griffith allegedly struck the second resident in the head with an object and the two began to wrestle on the floor.

The second resident was able to grab a handgun and reportedly shot Griffith several times.

The armed man the fled the scene.

Griffith's body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.

No one has been charged with killing Griffith.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slaying to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

