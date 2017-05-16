ETX homicide inquiry leads to arrest on unrelated charges

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said. no. So he sued her.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
