3 hurt in SWAR car-train wreck

LAFAYETTE CO., AR (KSLA) -

Three people were hurt in a car-train wreck Monday in Southwest Arkansas.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. in Lafayette County.

A Kia Optima was traveling north on Lafayette County Road 11 when it failed to yield to a westbound train, according to Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

