Police body cams back online with upgrades in Texarkana, TX

The City of Texarkana, Texas recently approved more than $228,000 to cover a 5-year purchase agreement with law enforcement technology giant Axon that upgrades the police department's fleet and body cameras. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police officers in Texarkana, Texas, once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Texas, police officers once again are equipped with body cameras after a series of technical issues forced the cancellation of the project last year.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The Police Department was able to return the 53 cameras purchased from L-3 Mobile Vision in August 2015 with more than $20,000 in private donations and secure a full refund after 33 of them failed.

In addition to the refunded money, the City of Texarkana, Texas, recently approved more than $228,000 to cover a 5-year purchase agreement with law enforcement technology giant Axon that upgrades the Police Department's fleet and body cameras so they all work on the same system.

"So each one of our patrol officers will have a camera individually assigned to them to wear throughout their patrol shift," TTPD Capt. Michael Henry explained Monday.

"When cameras first became prevalent, a lot of officers resisted them. But after wearing them a while, they come to find out that more times than not the video cameras will help the officer."

"I feel that it is a protection for us as far as things go on," agrees Officer Daniel Linn, who appreciates having what amounts to another set of eyes while he is on the job. "It may answer a lot of unanswered questions people ask."

The Police Department says the new fleet and body camera system has been up and running now for a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.