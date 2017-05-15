Weather Wonders: Average first 90 degree day

This past weekend brought the return of hot and steamy weather to the ArkLaTex and although it felt like temperatures were well into the 90s, we actually have not quite reached that 90-degree mark just yet.

On average, the first day Shreveport usually hits 90 degrees is May 13, putting us just a few days behind this year. The earliest first 90-degree day of the year was reached back in 1911 on March 9.

Last year, Shreveport did not reach the 90s until May 25. Making it a bit later than average, but nowhere near the latest on record. That title goes back to June 15, 1976.

If you're looking forward to the return of the consistently hot and humid weather, you have just a few more weeks. We'll begin seeing regular daytime highs in the 90s beginning in mid-June. And as a reminder, each year there are about 87 days of 90+ degree weather.

Better make sure those AC units are in good working order.

