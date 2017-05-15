Hot tip: Why the temperature reading in your car isn't necessarily accurate

Even though temperatures haven't officially hit 90 degrees yet in the ArkLaTex, many car thermometers are already showing triple digits.

That's because most vehicles are only equipped with a thermistor, which is just a temperature sensor that is not capable of accounting for environmental factors that can drastically change the reading. Such factors include heat generated by the engine or radiating from dark surfaces like asphalt.

It was likely factors like those that pushed Brooke Palmer's temperature gauge over the 100-degree mark on Sunday in Many, even though the high in Shreveport was 84.

That's why the National Weather Service uses specific stands for their weather instruments that use solar shields. It also helps to keep the gauges away from buildings, trees, fences and concrete to get a more accurate reading. Typically, they are set up on a grassy or dirt surface and elevated a few feet about the ground.

So while a it's good to have a reminder that it's hot outside, keep in mind your car thermometer can't accurately reflect the true temperature.

