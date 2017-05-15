Investigators seek tips in fatal Texarkana, AR fire

Fire heavily damaged the building where a caretaker for the property was staying. (Source: KSLA News 12

Investigators in Texarkana, AR are looking for information in connection with a fatal fire over the weekend.

It happened late Saturday night at a building in the 4400 block of E. Broad Street near the old Electric Cowboy.

That's where TAFD Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson says a caretaker for the property was staying when the fire broke out just before midnight.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames pouring out of the building. 65-year-old Richard Vanderbilt had made it out but was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

Vanderbilt was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center by ambulance, but his injuries were so severe, he was immediately transferred by helicopter to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He died of his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire, which heavily damaged the building, is still under investigation. While it is not believed to be suspicious, the fire marshal says there are people who may have been on the property the night of the fire that might have information that could help pinpoint the cause.

Anyone with any information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s office of the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department at (870) 779-4959.

