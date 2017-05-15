Police: Warrant issued over slaying at kickball game in Homer

Police in Homer, LA put up crime scene tape at a park. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/ KSLA News 12)

Homer police say they have a warrant for a suspect in a fatal shooting during a kickball tournament Sunday evening.

Police Chief Russell Mills says he will release that person's identity as soon as the suspect is in custody.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Mayfield Park about 9 p.m. and arrived to find a chaotic scene, with hundreds of people from all over the ArkLaTex and hundreds of cars, the police chief said.

Police say they heard shots being fired shortly after arriving and discovered 26-year-old Corodney Specks, II had been shot.

Homer Police Chief confirms one dead in Mayfield Park shooting Sunday night. Victim is Corodney 'Kel' Specks II. pic.twitter.com/wB9DqePZ5x — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) May 15, 2017

Specks was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the person or persons responsible.

