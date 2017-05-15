Man shot, killed at kickball game in Homer, LA

Police in Homer, LA put up crime scene tape at a park. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/ KSLA News 12)

Homer, LA police are helping the public for helping to solve a deadly shooting that happened during a kickball game tournament Sunday evening.

Police Chief Russell Mills says they were called out to a disturbance at Mayfield Park that night.

Once police got there, Mills described the scene as chaotic and reported about 1,000 people from all over the ArkLaTex and hundreds of cars.

Police say they heard shots being fired shortly after arriving and discovered 26-year-old Corodney Specks, II had been shot.

Homer Police Chief confirms one dead in Mayfield Park shooting Sunday night. Victim is Corodney 'Kel' Specks II. pic.twitter.com/wB9DqePZ5x — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) May 15, 2017

Specks was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police are still searching for the person or persons responsible.

