Arrest made in connection with Homer homicide investigation

Police in Homer, LA put up crime scene tape at a park. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/ KSLA News 12)

The investigation into a slaying Sunday in Homer has led to an arrest.

Authorities say 19-year-old Quintarris Rice, of Minden, is being held in Claiborne Parish Detention Center on one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Homer Police Chief Russell Mills said Rice was arrested with the help of Minden police and Webster sheriff's deputies.

More charges are pending against him, the police chief said.

And more arrests are pending.

Rice was arrested as part of an inquiry into a fatal shooting during a kickball tournament Sunday evening.

Officers who were called to a disturbance at Mayfield Park about 9 p.m. arrived to find a chaotic scene with hundreds of people from all throughout the ArkLaTex and hundreds of cars, the police chief said.

Police officers said they heard shots being fired shortly after arriving and discovered 26-year-old Corodney "Kel'"Specks II had been shot.

"It sounded like the Fourth of July" said Maurice Grant, a witness.

"It wasn't just one gun. It was like numerous guns," he added.

"So no one could say exactly who shot who because if everybody is shooting at everybody going in different directions, you could shoot the wrong person by mistake."

Homer Police Chief confirms one dead in Mayfield Park shooting Sunday night. Victim is Corodney 'Kel' Specks II. pic.twitter.com/wB9DqePZ5x — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) May 15, 2017

Specks was taken to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle before the ambulance could get there. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends say Specks was an aspiring rapper who had come home to visit for the weekend.

"He didn't bother no one. He was a loner. He was loyal to everyone. Anyone that dealt with Kel liked Kel. Like what was not to like," Nea' Cooper said.

The police chief said his department has gotten tips from witnesses and social media.

Police think the shooting started because of an altercation the previous weekend.

Alcohol also may may have been a factor, Mills said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Homer Police Department at (318) 927-4000.

