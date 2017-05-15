Teenager escapes fire as house fills with smoke - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Teenager escapes fire as house fills with smoke

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Shreveport police are investigating a fire that happened Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) Shreveport police are investigating a fire that happened Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport teenager escaped a house fire early Monday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the top of the house. 

A teenage girl who was able to get out through a window as the house filled with smoke, according to firefighters on scene. 

The fire started in a bedroom, according to a firefighter and spread to the attic.

Firefighters say the teen was in another bedroom and was able to call 911 and her parents. 

Firefighters fought the blaze for just under twenty minutes before bringing it under control.

The home had heavy smoke and fire damage.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause and origin.

