Teenager escapes fire as house fills with smoke

A Shreveport teenager escaped a house fire early Monday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the top of the house.

A teenage girl who was able to get out through a window as the house filled with smoke, according to firefighters on scene.

The fire started in a bedroom, according to a firefighter and spread to the attic.

Firefighters say the teen was in another bedroom and was able to call 911 and her parents.

Firefighters fought the blaze for just under twenty minutes before bringing it under control.

The home had heavy smoke and fire damage.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause and origin.

