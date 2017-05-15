ETBU advances to Super Regional

A 13-year-old boy is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot at least twice in Shreveport, authorities say.More >>
A 13-year-old boy is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot at least twice in Shreveport, authorities say.More >>
A Bossier Parish man suspected of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint from her workplace in Webster Parish is in custody.More >>
A Bossier Parish man suspected of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint from her workplace in Webster Parish is in custody.More >>
Bossier authorities say these two are suspected of being involved in a large credit card-skimming scheme.More >>
Bossier authorities say these two are suspected of being involved in a large credit card-skimming scheme.More >>
A Caddo Parish constable is warning the public about a potential scam in which people pose as UPS drivers in need of help.More >>
A Caddo Parish constable is warning the public about a potential scam in which people pose as UPS drivers in need of help.More >>
A Sabine Parish man must serve 13 years in federal prison for conspiring to kidnap, rob and assault people in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Three others were sentenced earlier this year. One still awaits sentencing.More >>
A Sabine Parish man must serve 13 years in federal prison for conspiring to kidnap, rob and assault people in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Three others were sentenced earlier this year. One still awaits sentencing.More >>
A divided Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped this week's scheduled execution of 37-year-old Tilon Carter for the slaying of an 89-year-old man during a robbery in Fort Worth.More >>
A divided Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped this week's scheduled execution of 37-year-old Tilon Carter for the slaying of an 89-year-old man during a robbery in Fort Worth.More >>
She's pregnant!More >>
She's pregnant!More >>
A man was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after an argument led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.More >>
A man was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after an argument led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.More >>
The Texas House of Representatives thought it had killed school vouchers. The state Senate is resurrecting them.More >>
The Texas House of Representatives thought it had killed school vouchers. The state Senate is resurrecting them.More >>
Shreveport firefighters are trying to piece together what sparked a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday morning.More >>
Shreveport firefighters are trying to piece together what sparked a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday morning.More >>