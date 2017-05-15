ETBU advances to Super Regional

Information Provided by the ETBU media department.

MARSHALL, Texas – In a winner-take-all finale to the 2017 NCAA Marshall Regional, the East Texas Baptist University defeated Whitworth University to advance to the Super Regionals in the NCAA Division III Tournament. ETBU improves to 38-9 overall this season, while Whitworth ends their season at 37-11.

ETBU jumped on the board with three runs in the top of the first inning. After two singles to start the game from Lindsey Vasquez and Linzie Lewis, Jayme Perez put a double off the right field fence to score two runs. Katy Hill drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to bring in the third run of the inning, putting ETBU up 3-0. Whitworth responded with two unearned runs, one on a dropped third strike and the other on a throwing error.

ETBU would add four more runs in the top of the third inning. Lacey Lindsey and Kaitlyn Hollingshead used back-to-back homeruns to put ETBU on top 5-2. Vasquez hit a two-run single to add some insurance runs, scoring Katy Hill and Madison Prince.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Whitworth added three more runs to cut the ETBU lead to 7-5. Shannon Wessel delivered a three-run homerun with two-outs and a 2-2 count. Rocki Tello would come into relief for starter Jordan Anderson, and would shut down Whitworth with 2.1 innings of shutout relief.

Vasquez, Hollingshead, and Shelby Irlbeck paced the ETBU offense with two hits each. Lewis, Perez, Lindsey, and Hill each recorded one hit in the contest. Vasquez and Perez led the Tigers with two RBI each. Anderson pitched 4.2 innings, picking up her second win over Whitworth in the Regional Tournament. Anderson allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits. Anderson struck out seven batters in the game. Tello did not allow a hit in relief to pick up her first save of the season. Tello struck out three batters.

Myranda Ramirez, Wessel, and Natalie Edlin had one hit for the Pirates. Madi Perez picked up the loss, going 2.1 innings and allowed five runs on five hits. Ashley Trueblood pitched 4.2 innings of relief, giving up two runs on five hits.

ETBU advances to face familiar foe Texas Tyler in the NCAA Super Regional round. The Super Regional round will take place at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas.