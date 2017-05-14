Wounded teen shows up at hospital

A 13-year-old boy is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot at least twice in Shreveport, authorities say.

The teenager arrived at University Health in a private vehicle about 9:35 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Detectives have determined that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Browning Street, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

It is not immediately known whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, she said.

Meantime, police have determined that an unrelated shooting reported 12 minutes earlier was an accident, Willhite said.

That shooting happened at 9:23 p.m. on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Mercedes-Benz Drive, dispatch records show.

A man was cleaning a gun when it went off. The bullet went through one of his thumbs and struck a friend, Willhite said.

Details about the exact nature of the friend's wound were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.