Police search for suspect after 13-year-old shot

Police believe a 13-year-old boy was shot at least twice in the 700 block of Browning Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for a known suspect they believe was involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Sunday night.

The teenager arrived at University Health in a private vehicle about 9:35 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Once he was there police say he underwent emergency surgery after being shot at least twice.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Browning Street, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Police have not released the name or a description of the suspect.

It is not immediately known whether the shooting was accidental or intentional, she said.

Meantime, police have determined that an unrelated shooting reported 12 minutes earlier was an accident, Willhite said.

That shooting happened at 9:23 p.m. on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Mercedes-Benz Drive, dispatch records show.

A man was cleaning a gun when it went off. The bullet went through one of his thumbs and struck a friend, Willhite said.

Details about the exact nature of the friend's wound were not immediately available.

