Bossier seeks 2 in connection with credit card-skimming plot

Bossier authorities are asking for your help identifying the men in these photographs taken by surveillance cameras at a Walmart neighborhood grocery in south Bossier City. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Bossier authorities are asking for your help identifying two men thought to be involved in a large credit card-skimming scheme.

Bossier Crime Stoppers is sharing photographs of them captured by surveillance cameras at a Walmart neighborhood grocery in south Bossier City.

While there, authorities said, they illegally charged more than $200 to a person's credit card.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip online on the website p3tips.com.

Tipsters remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

