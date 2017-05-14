LA man is fourth to get prison over kidnapping conspiracy

A Sabine Parish man must serve 13 years in federal prison for conspiring to kidnap, rob and assault people in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

That's the sentence handed down May 11 against 22-year-old Gary Eugene Cutright, of Zwolle, in U.S. District Court in Tyler, Texas.

Cutright pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

He is one of five people convicted of kidnapping someone in Louisiana and taking them to Carthage, Texas, in December 2015 and of kidnapping someone in Longview, Texas, in March 2016.

The person who was abducted from Louisiana reportedly was shot twice during the kidnapping and survived.

Three others were sentenced earlier this year after each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

On May 4, 22-year-old Montonious Robinson, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty Jan. 10.

Cory Carnell Mitchell, 29, of Tenaha, Texas, was sentenced April 5 to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty Jan. 9.

A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Quannell Newton, of Many, on Feb. 21. Newton, who pleaded guilty Nov. 16, got 11 years and 3 months in federal prison.

Yet to be sentenced is 33-year-old Christopher Douglas, of Logansport, who pleaded guilty April 6 in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Involved in the investigations were the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

Assisting with the arrests were the DeSoto Parish, La., Sabine Parish, La., and Panola County, Texas, sheriff's offices and the police in the Texas cities of Carthage, Center, Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

