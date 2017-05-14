Webster kidnapping suspect captured in Bossier Parish

WANTED: Minden police say they have a warrant to arrest 33-year-old Gregory Davis, of Bossier Parish, on a charge of second-degree kidnapping. (Sources: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Minden Police Department)

A Bossier Parish man suspected of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Webster Parish is in custody.

Records show 33-year-old Gregory Davis was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility as a fugitive from Webster at 6:46 p.m. Sunday.

He is suspected of struggling with the woman then abducting her at knifepoint from her workplace in Minden sometime Sunday morning, Minden police Detective Ryan Barnette said.

He then drove her to his residence in the 5400 block of Bellevue Road. That's just north of the Princeton area of Bossier Parish.

As he was getting out of the car, Barnette said, she jumped in the front seat and drove back to her place in Minden.

Once there, she notified Minden police about 11 a.m.

The woman had minor injuries, authorities said.

Minden police have a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree kidnapping, the detective said.

Davis reportedly fled into the woods when Bossier sheriff's deputies later went to his house to arrest him.

