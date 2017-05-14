ArkLaTex woman now carrying her grandchild as a surrogate

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to being a reality.

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to being a reality.

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to becoming reality. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to becoming reality. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

A Texarkana woman is getting ready to carry her own grandchild for her son and daughter-in-law.

A Texarkana woman is getting ready to carry her own grandchild for her son and daughter-in-law.

Patty Resceker has agreed to be a surrogate for her daughter-in-law Kayla Smith. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Patty Resceker has agreed to be a surrogate for her daughter-in-law Kayla Smith. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A soon-to-be mom has a remarkable, emotional story to share this Mother's Day.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 10 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Her mother-in-law, who agreed to be her surrogate, is pregnant.

It's a story KSLA News 12 first told you about a few months ago.

RELATED STORIES:

ArkLaTex couple embarks on IVF journey

Arkansas grandmother to carry grandchild for son, daughter-in-law

And it's one that's attracted national attention.

And why wouldn't it with a 49-year-old woman agreeing be a surrogate to carry her own grandchild.

It's been a good week for Patty Resecker and her daughter-in-law Kayla Jones, of Texarkana, Ark.

"And she goes, 'You're pregnant!' And I was like, 'I am?' And just started crying," Resecker recalled.

In March, doctors in Dallas transferred an embryo from Kayla and her husband, Cody, to Resecker.

The first effort didn't work out.

So they tried again.

"And then transferred another one. And that one decided to take," Jones said.

She was 17 years old when doctors had to remove a tumor from her uterus, preventing her from carrying a child in a normal pregnancy.

Jones remembers the very moment she thought the second effort also had failed.

Then the pregnancy test for her mother-in-law turned positive.

"I just sat there and I was already crying and just praying that God would give me comfort. That, you know, I really just didn't think it took," Jones recalled.

"And then, when it did, I was just, you know, amazed by it."

Her mother-in-law said she was "beside herself."

It's been 20 years since Resecker's last pregnancy.

And they're unsure yet if it's one baby or more, or if they're hoping for that.

"I do. Kayla, Kayla's praying for one," Resecker said, smiling.

"No! I said I am going to pass out if there's more than one in there," Jones insisted.

But she too was smiling and laughing at the possibilities ahead of them.

An ultrasound Friday will help the family know whether to expect one Baby Jones or more.

The family also has announced on Facebook that Baby Jones will arrive in January.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.