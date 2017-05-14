Man seriously wounded in shooting at Shreveport park

A man was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after an argument led to a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Nearly a dozen officers were called to Bilberry Park just after 1:30 p.m.

There they found a man who had been shot at least once in an arm before passing through his abdomen.

The wounded man was unconscious when medical units arrived.

He was taken to University Hospital in Shreveport.

Police still are on the scene trying to piece together exactly what happened.

They do know that three men got into an argument on the basketball court before the shooting, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

