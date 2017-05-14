Body of missing Shreveport man found in West Monroe

The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found by authorities Saturday afternoon. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office tells KNOE around 3:30 p.m. deputies recovered the body of 33-year-old Johnathan Darden inside a car on the shoulder of Interstate 20 in West Monroe.

Darden was reported missing on May 7 by the Shreveport Police Department.

Deputies say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

An investigation is underway and autopsy results are pending.

