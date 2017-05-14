Body of missing Shreveport man found in West Monroe

It took nearly three hours’ worth of emergency brain surgery to save the girl’s life.More >>
It took nearly three hours’ worth of emergency brain surgery to save the girl’s life.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.More >>