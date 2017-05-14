Fire heavily damages Shreveport mobile home

Shreveport firefighters are trying to piece together what sparked a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday morning.

Nearly a dozen firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Kelsey Street just after 9 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and get it under control in nearly 20 minutes.

Reese says the home is believed to be a total loss.

The homeowner was not inside the house when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.