Constable warns of scammers posing as needy UPS drivers

A Caddo Parish constable is warning the public about a potential scam in which people pose as UPS drivers in need of help.

People are being asked to deliver money to the scammers at Plantation Inn on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport under the pretense that they are helping the UPS driver and his family, Ward 8 Constable Eric Hatfield said.

The scam has been going on for at least two years; and UPS security is aware of the scam being conducted in at least three Louisiana cities, Hatfield said.

Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with the scam.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.