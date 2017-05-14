Police investigate two shootings hours apart

Shreveport police are investigating two shootings within an hour of each other Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Willis-Knighton hospital around 1 p.m. in regards to a shooting, according to officers at the overnight patrol desk.

The victim told police he got into an argument with another man which led to a shooting at a Valero gas station at the corner of W. 70th Street and Buncombe Road.

Police say the victim was shot in the buttocks and is expected to recover.

About 30 minutes later, officers were called to 75th Street and Pine Tree Drive for reports of a shooting.

Police say three men began shooting at each other when another man was grazed by shrapnel and was hit in the thigh.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Police say the victim was arrested for outstanding warrants.

No other arrests have been made.

Both shootings are under investigation.

