Torch Run raises money, awareness for summer Special Olympics

Northwest Louisiana law enforcement officers took the streets of Bossier and Caddo Parishes Friday morning to kick off the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics of Louisiana.

The annual run raises money for Special Olympics Louisiana and promotes this year’s Summer Games that will take place at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Louisiana on May 19-21.

Bossier Parish law enforcement runners began their run from the Bossier Civic Center. They ran north on Benton Road, west on East Texas Street across the Texas Street Bridge into downtown Shreveport to South Market Street.

The officers met up with Caddo Parish runners who began their run from the Caddo Correctional Center. Both Caddo Parish and Bossier Parish runners lit the "Flame of Home" and continued through downtown Shreveport.

A Ceremony was held outside Caddo Parish District court on Texas Street. Both Mayor Ollie Tyler and Mayor Lo Walker both signed a proclamation during the event.

Runners then continued the final 12 miles of the run all the way down to the Relay Station on Highway 1.

Lunch was served to all who participated.

