Construction worker seriously injured after fall

One man is recovering after falling through a roof on Saturday afternoon.

Police received the call just before 1:30 p.m. to the Louisiana Association for the Blind Headquarters on Claiborne Avenue.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the man landed face first on the ground. Officers found his face bloodied.

He was rushed to University Health with life-threatening injuries. The extent of his injuries are unknown, however Cpl. Willhite did confirm that he was still alive.

An investigation is being held to determine what exactly happened.

