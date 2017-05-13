NWS confirms 2 EF1 tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

The National Weather Service has confirmed 2 EF1 tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night’s storm.

According to their report from surveying the damage on Saturday, the first tornado with winds estimated at 95-105 mph and a path length of 2.35 miles initially touched down on Caddo lake and came ashore at Earl G. Williamson Park on the south side of Oil City.

The second tornado touched down just west of a ridge near Interstate 49 just north of Black Bayou Lake with a path length of .8 miles.

Several tall trees were knocked over by the tornado with large branches falling onto multiple awnings causing them to break or collapse in the area.

The playground and fencing at Earl G. Williamson Park were also heavily damaged.

Crews on Friday morning worked to clean up the mess, according to Assistant Director of the Caddo Parks and Recreation Department Doug Rainwater. He said it will take time to clean up debris in the park.

The park remains closed at this time.

Rainwater says he’s never seen storm damage this bad before. He said thankfully no one was hurt.

