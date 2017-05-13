Bossier police search for suspected credit card skimmers

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is working to identify two people believed to be credit card skimmers.

Surveillance images were taken at the Walmart and Sam’s Club on Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The man and woman are believed to have used a victim’s credit card information to rob almost $500 in February, according to the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook page. They are also believed to be involved in multiple skimming cases.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

