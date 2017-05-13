Man recovering after falling from moving vehicle, hit by van in Shreveport

One man is recovering in a Shreveport hospital after a strange set of occurrences sent him there on Friday.

Travontae Sabbath 23, is recovering at University Health after being hit by a van on Friday night in Shreveport’s Madison Park neighborhood.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Alexander Avenue near E. Dudley Drive.

Sabbath is also a local rapper, known by some as "ReddHott DaFlame." He and his friends were at a party on Friday night.

His friend, identified only as "Carter," said that at some point, he turned to see Sabbath riding on the hood of a car.

As Sabbath attempted to hop off the car, Carter said that he stumbled from the vehicle's hood, landing in the middle of the road. As he was getting up, a van came through, hitting him.

Carter told us that the crowd tried to stop the accident from happening, with many shouting to the van.

"Stop, stop, stop, stop they're yelling and stuff like that," Carter recalled.

Sabbath's mother, Hynethia Powell, said that those in the van performed CPR on her son while waiting for emergency responders. Medics then rushed him to University Health Hospital for treatment.

Shreveport Police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite said on Friday night that he did receive life-threatening injuries.

Powell said that although his injuries are very serious, he is in stable condition. She is sure that he will pull though.

"(He has) two fractured vertebrae, but he's up, talking," Powell said. "Well, he's not actually up talking but he is, you know, where he's talking and able to kind of move around a little bit."

Powell said that her son doesn't remember everything from the incident.

"He doesn't realize that he got hit by a car," she said.

She added that she is grateful for the people in the van's quick response and for all they did after Sabbath was struck by the van.

"They got out of the car, 'cause he wasn't moving or responding," Powell said. "They said they did CPR on him 'til the, I guess, the fire truck ambulance got here."

The incident remains under investigation.

