Coroner ID's gunman killed in Cedar Grove shooting

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of the gunman who reportedly shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Wednesday.

He is identified as 22-year-old Zacchaeus Smith, of Shreveport, according to a news release.

The coroner’s office was able to confirm his identity by using his fingerprints.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Smith went to his estranged girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of W. 68th St. around 11:15 a.m. when an argument began. That's in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police say Smith then shot three times through her front door, striking her twice before shooting himself in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to University Health. She is still alive, but her condition is unknown at this time.

