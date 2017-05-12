1 person sent to hospital after crash in Shreveport

One person has been sent to a Shreveport hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash.

Police received the call at 10 p.m. It happened near the intersection of E. Dudley Drive and Alexander Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Madison Park neighborhood.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle incident. Investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, one person has been sent to University Health with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the injured person was a passenger, driver or pedestrian. They were the only one injured in the incident.

