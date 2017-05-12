Broad Street in Texarkana, Texas partially closed starting Monday

To ensure the public's safety, a portion of Broad Street will be closed on Monday in Texarkana.

The affected area of the street will be the 100 block on Monday, May 15. A portion of the road will be closed to drivers and pedestrians during the duration of the demolition of the Kress Building, according to a news release.

Traffic will be reduced to one-way traffic with westbound lanes closed. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds on adjacent streets and be aware of equipment working in the area.

Businesses on that side of Broad Street will be accessible on Pine Street. Delivery trucks are asked to avoid the area until the road is re-opened.

The news release states that the contract for the demolition of the Kress Building specifies that the work will be completed in 140 days.

