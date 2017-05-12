KSLA Salutes: Barksdale AFB's Force Support Services

BAFB is always looking at ways to add programs for the entire family. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Duties at Barksdale Air Force Base varies depending on career and offering a high quality of life on base is important to both military personnel and their families.

One department on Barksdale designed specifically to maintain and improve the quality of life for everyone on the base.

"Traditionally most places that people transfer through they do it so frequently that they don't have a chance to network with the local area to find out where to do all these activities or travel to do all these activities nor do they have the time to find out if they're available," said Paul Williamson, the base's outdoor recreation director.

That's where Force Support Services comes in.

"We have parks, pavilions, programs like paintball, we have a gun club for shotgun shooting sports," said Williamson.

It doesn't stop there. There's campers, boats, kayaks and canoes. For those who may not like roughing it, there's a golf course, bowling alley and pool.

"We have the cotton candy machines, the popcorn machines, the portable Frisbee golf, the toss game, we have everything so if you have an event we can help you make it more enjoyable and more family-friendly," continued Williamson.

"We want to make sure that if they're at their job we give the family something to do," said Golf Course Supervisor, Zack Adamson. "If they're down range we give their family something to do, and they're able to be able to do their job knowing that the family can stay here on base have things to do in a safe environment."

The services aren't just reserved for Barksdale airmen, if you have independent access to the base, you too can get in on the fun.

"If you're happy where you're at your happier to do your job if you're happy to do your job you do a better job," said Williamson.

Click here to see the growing list of recreation opportunities. If you're a local business interested in offering your services, click here.

