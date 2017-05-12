Walk-A-Thon to raise funds for dying Coushatta ALS patient

According to Nathan Rawls' family, he is now about to lose his battle with ALS. (Source: Tonia Rawls, Nathan's Wife)

Lou Gherig's Disease, also known as ALS, has struck one Red River Parish family to the point of desperation as they try to bury their dying loved one.

Coushatta man Nathan Rawls was diagnosed with ALS back in November 2015 and after more than a year of fighting, his doctors at LifeCare North in Shreveport told his family he had only days left to live.

Rawls' family told KSLA on Friday that his heart is giving out and he doesn't have long left to live now.

According to family members, ALS prevented Rawls from continuing his job and his lost his life insurance, leaving the family without enough funds for a burial.

The family is asking for your help at a Walk-A-Thon this Saturday to help raise money to lay Rawls to rest.

The walk will take place at 9 a.m. at Freedom Worship Baptist Church on 1635 Ringgold Avenue in Coushatta.

Registration to walk costs $20. Water and cookies will be provided. All donations will go directly to Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home.

Family members told KSLA there is also a GoFundMe page set up for donations.

Donations can also be sent directly to:

Rockett Nettles Funeral Home

P.O. Box 331

Coushatta, La.

71019

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.