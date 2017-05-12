Construction of Blanchard Latex Road Bridge delayed until further notice

Construction on the Blanchard Latex Road Bridge, west of LA Highway 169, has been delayed. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities say construction set to begin Monday, May 15, has been pushed back to allow the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works to reopen the Blanchard Furrh Road Bridge, west of Hwy 169, which is currently undergoing construction.

The Blanchard Furrh Road Bridge is expected to be finished in two weeks. After this time, parish officials say they will reopen the bridge and then begin work on the replacement of the Blanchard Latex Road Bridge.

Authorities say the two construction projects involve replacing a four span and one span bridge and conducting additional road improvements. These improvements will reportedly ensure decades of durability and safety for motorists that utilize these bridges, according to the Caddo Parish public information officer.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to head north on HWY 169 to Mooringsport Latex, then west on Mooringsport Latex to State Line Road, continue South on State Line Road to Blanchard Furrh.

During this time, motorists are advised to follow the provided detour.

