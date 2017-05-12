Robeline man injured in fire that destroyed home

A man is recovering after a fire completely destroyed his home on Friday morning.

Crews first got the call at 5:43 a.m. and Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies and Natchitoches Fire District 7 responded to the call in the 200 block of Ellis Green Road near Robeline, according to a Facebook post.

The resident of the home was 53-year-old Lester Green, Jr. The fire originated in the kitchen area.

The home was a total loss.

Green attempted to reach medical care by private vehicle. He was picked up by emergency services and sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries he received in the fire.

