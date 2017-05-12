Shreveport woman arrested in slaying of elderly man found dead in truck

Detectives want to speak with this woman in connection with the death of a man found shot in his head in a truck in downtown Shreveport.

Detectives want to speak with this woman in connection with the death of a man found shot in his head in a truck in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police seek woman seen speaking with man who later was found slain

A body was found in an abandoned truck early Friday morning in downtown Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police released a surveillance photo of a woman investigators believed was seen speaking with the victim just hours before his body was found. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport woman is charged in connection with the shooting death of an Oklahoma man whose body was found last week inside a truck parked in downtown Shreveport.

The body of 70-year-old Kenneth Clay Foshee of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was spotted early Friday morning sitting inside his truck, which was parked sideways on Travis Street between Common and Douglas streets across from First United Methodist Church. He had been shot in the head.

Passing motorists called police to report the grisly find.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance photo of a woman investigators believed was seen speaking with the victim just hours before his body was found.

On Thursday, police said their investigation gathered enough information to link 35-year-old Shemeka Jackson of the 700 block of Cotton Street in Shreveport to the crime.

Jackson was taken into custody at her home, interviewed by detectives and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second degree murder.

Bond is set at $500,000.00.

